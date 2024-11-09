44-day Patriotic War was path to victory - Azerbaijani MFA

9 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs of made a statement on the occasion of Victory Day.

"Today, 4 years have passed since the Shusha victory, which determined the fate of the 44-day Patriotic War, ending almost 30 years of military occupation and aggression, and creating new realities and historical opportunities for peace in the region," the statement reads.

The ministry recalled that this represents the beginning of a new era for Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region, and that Baku was a party that made constant efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully.

The ministry stressed that continuation of the illegal military occupation and breaking the negotiation process while resorting to unacceptable rhetoric led to the failure of the peaceful settlement process of the conflict.

Following the political provocations, Yerevan’s another large-scale offensive on 27 September 2020 forced Azerbaijan to take measures in accordance with its right to self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter. The ministry noted that the 44-day Patriotic War was the path to victory.