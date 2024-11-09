Azerbaijan's flag claims spot in Guinness World Records

9 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The three-colored flag of Azerbaijan, raised at the State Flag Square on November 8, has officially entered the Guinness World Records for its size, official representative of the Baku Boulevard Administration Afsana Mehdiyeva said.

According to her, the record follows an earlier achievement based on the height of the flagpole before the Square was closed for renovation.

"The new certification now pertains to the size of the flag displayed at the Square. The inclusion of our flag in the Guinness World Records has been officially confirmed," Mehdiyeva said.

The flag weighs over 500 kilograms, with a width of 36 meters and a length of 72 meters, making it one of the largest flags in the world.