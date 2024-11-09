Diplomatic deal with Iran seen likely under Trump - WSJ

9 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and Iran could eventually conclude a diplomatic deal during Donald Trump’s second tenure as U.S. president, despite "the mutual hostility," The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Meanwhile, officials told The Wall Street Journal, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to drastically increase sanctions on Iran and throttle its oil sales as part of an aggressive strategy to undercut Tehran’s support of violent Mideast proxies and its nuclear program.

According to the U.S. newspaper, some officials who worked for Trump in his first term, do not rule out such a deal between the two countries.

"Despite the mutual hostility, some who worked for Trump don't rule out an eventual U.S.-Iran diplomatic deal in his second term,"WSJ writes.

The results of the November 5 presidential election have not yet been announced, but Trump scored about 300 electoral votes, thus exceeding by far the necessary minimum of 270.