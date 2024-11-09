Astana format meeting on Syria to take place in Kazakhstan on November 11-12

9 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new Astana format meeting to discuss the situation surrounding Syria will be held in the capital city of Kazakhstan on November 11-12, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced.

According to the ministry, delegations will hold bilateral and trilateral consultations on both days of the event.

A plenary session and a final press conference are scheduled for November 12.

"On the agenda are changes in the regional situation around Syria, developments on the ground, efforts toward a comprehensive settlement in Syria, trust-building measures, including the release of hostages and the search for the missing," the report reads.

Syria has been in conflict since 2011. The Astana talks, also known as the Astana format, have been ongoing since 2017, with 21 meetings held to date. The Astana format includes Russia, Iran, and Turkey as guarantor countries in the process of resolving the Syrian crisis, alongside representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, the UN and observer countries: Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq.