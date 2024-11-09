Kobakhidze rules out possibility of new parliamentary elections in Georgia

9 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has rejected the opposition's claims of rigged parliamentary elections and said new elections will not be held.

"President Salome Zourabichvili and opposition leaders, who have publicly spoken about facts of falsification, refuse to cooperate with the prosecution service and demand that the elections be rerun. That will not happen," Kobakhidze said.

According to him, the Georgian CEC will sum up the election results very soon, so the parliament will hold its first meeting and the government will be formed after that.

"Whether elected opposition deputies take their seats in parliament or not, it's their choice, but I think they will do it after all," Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian Dream ruling party won the parliamentary elections on October 26. The opposition parties that won parliament mandates continue to bring accusations against the authorities. Four such parties refuse to recognize the voting results and demand that the elections be rerun.