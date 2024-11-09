Preparations for COP29 in Azerbaijan completed

9 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

All preparations for the upcoming COP29 have been completed in Baku, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov said.

According to him, 67,000 individuals have registered for COP29 in Baku, along with 3,500 media representatives covering COP29.

"Of the total 17,500 hotel rooms, 85% have already been sold out," Anar Alakbarov said.

The tickets to the “Green Zone” of the COP29 will be available as of November 9.

The Green Zone serves as a venue for diverse climate stakeholders, encompassing a wide array of participants such as representatives from public and business sectors, media, academics, experts, local communities, civil society organizations, and Blue Zone officials.

The COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan on November 11-22. Within two weeks, Baku will host about 70,000 foreign guests.