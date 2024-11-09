Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high

9 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of Bitcoin was up at $77,000 as it hit a fresh all-time high, according to Binance platform data as of 10:15 p.m. Moscow time (7:15 p.m. GMT).

By 10:45 p.m. Moscow time (7:45 p.m. GMT) the Bitcoin price had extended gains trading at $77,109.

According to crypto tracking website CoinGecko, the top cryptocurrency has surged 113,011% since 2013.

Bitcoin’s price is expected to rise further, showing heightened optimism and enthusiasm among investors due to recent political developments, Quartz reported.