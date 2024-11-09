Trump's victory affects Ukraine and Israel - media

9 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t take office for more than two months but he’s already shaping U.S. policy in two major hot spots: Israel and Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

A former Trump administration official said the president-elect will have an immediate head start thanks to the perception that he will be tougher than his predecessor.

US adversaries may change their behavior in advance, some deterred by the threat of U.S. retaliation, and others seeking to exploit their remaining leverage before Joe Biden leaves office.

According to the newspaper, Trump’s election has changed Kiev's rhetoric and planning in their views about negotiations.

The country whose leader benefits the most from Trump’s arrival is Israel, because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is Trump's longtime ally.