National Flag Day celebrated in Azerbaijan

9 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Azerbaijani people are celebrating the National Flag Day.

The Azerbaijani tricolor was first adopted as the national flag on November 9, 1918, during a meeting of the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), which lasted until May 1920.

After Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan declared the tricolor, featuring an eight-pointed star and crescent, as the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 5.

In November 2009, following a decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, November 9 was designated as National Flag Day and a non-working holiday.

The flag symbolizes the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and consists of three horizontal stripes of equal width: a blue stripe on top, followed by a red one, and a green stripe at the bottom.

In the middle of the red stripe, on both sides of the flag, there is a white crescent and an eight-pointed star.