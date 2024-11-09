Russia's experience in building NPPs is essential - Ankara

9 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar underscored Türkiye’s commitment to developing a robust nuclear power program.

He cited ongoing partnerships with Russia, China and South Korea for large-scale reactors.

“There are major opportunities in nuclear energy. We are collaborating with key partners to establish Türkiye as a significant player in the global nuclear market,” Bayraktar said.

He mentioned that the construction of Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant is one of the largest nuclear projects globally, signaling the country’s dedication to expanding its energy infrastructure.