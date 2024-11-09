Prices for winter clothing to rise in Russia

9 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Textile manufacturers predict a rise in prices for winter down jackets and coats. The reason for the apparent change is the rise in price of down.

Warm winter clothing may rise in price due to a sharp increase in prices for duck and goose down, which is used as a warm filler.

According to Baon Commercial Director Anna Sirotkina, goose down has become almost a third more expensive since January. This data was confirmed by Finn Flare Production Director Natalia Chertkova.

Both companies manufacture clothing in China and Vietnam. Accordingly, down is purchased there. As down has reached its seasonal peak in price, the overall growth for winter clothing will be significant, Sirotkina warns.