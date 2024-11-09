Stavropol resident reaches Moscow by foot

9 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A resident of Stavropol managed to walk to Moscow. The journey took him almost three months, now the traveler will go to the Northern capital of Russia.

A resident of Stavropol, Kirill Leshchev, despite all the difficulties, covered the distance to Moscow on foot. From there he plans to get to St. Petersburg.

"I ate ready-made food and was able to save two to three hours a day. Thanks to this, I got to Moscow faster,”

- Kirill Leshchev said.

Leshchev was walking from Stavropol since August 24. Now he intends to gain strength before the new journey. He still has at least 670 kilometers to cover, and the weather is noticeably colder, which means that warm clothes are needed on the way, similar to those worn by climbers.