Residents of burnt residential building in Pyatigorsk to be accommodated in sanatoriums

9 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Stavropol Krai

Residents of a house in Pyatigorsk, Stavropol, who were left on the street after a gas explosion and subsequent fire, will not be abandoned: accommodation have been prepared for them in the resort city's sanatoriums.

The residents evacuated after a gas explosion in a residential building in Pyatigorsk will not be left homeless. They will be accommodated in city sanatoriums, Stavropol Governor Vladimir Vladimirov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"If temporary housing is needed, such an option is provided: accommodation have been reserved in local sanatoriums. The causes of the incident are being established by emergency services,”

- Vladimir Vladimirov said.