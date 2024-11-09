9 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Great Russian Encyclopedia

Today, most countries in the world celebrate the International Day against Fascism and Anti-Semitism. On this day, 86 years ago, in 1938, mass Jewish pogroms began in Nazi Germany.

Today, the population of most countries in the world celebrates a sad date: the beginning of mass Jewish pogroms in Germany, which were provoked by the Nazi regime that came to power in the country. The International Day Against Fascism and Anti-Semitism is celebrated on the initiative of the European Network against Nationalism, Racism, Fascism and in Support of Migrants and Refugees (UNITED).

"Kristallnacht" or "Night of Broken Glass" swept across Nazi Germany on the night of November 9-10, it was accompanied by mass pogroms aimed at Jewish families, who were living in large numbers in Germany and Austria.

This inhumane action became the first in a series of similar mass actions of physical violence against Jews by the Third Reich. According to various estimates, from 90 to 2,000 people were killed, from 3,5000 to 30,000 Jews were captured and sent to concentration camps, and throughout the country, the Nazis burned to the ground from 300 to 1,500 synagogues. Intoxicated by permissiveness, the participants in the pogroms smashed the windows of shops, which were mostly run by Jews.

The International Day Against Fascism is yet another reminder to the world community that fascism has not yet been completely defeated. This day is a reason to unite against nationalism, populism, anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism and neo-fascism.