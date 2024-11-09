Truck driver dies at construction site in Tbilisi

9 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a truck fell from a height at a construction site in Tbilisi, the driver died under a pile of earth that collapsed on the truck’s cabin.

The driver failed to keep the truck on the road along an embankment: the vehicle overturned and fell down a slope, and its cargo – a full truckload of earth – buried the cabin along with the driver.

A criminal investigation has been initiated by law enforcement on the fact of death under the article “Violation of traffic rules or operation of transport”.