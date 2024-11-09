AZAL airliner makes first flight from Baku to the Maldives

9 Nov. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Today, Azerbaijan AZAL airlines made its first regular flight from Baku to the capital of the Maldives, Male.

Today, AZAL airlines plane successfully landed at Velana International Airport in the capital of the Maldives, Male, the press service of the airline reports.

Passengers and flight crew of the aircraft were warmly welcomed at the airport: traditional wreaths were put on them, symbolizing hospitality and friendship.

"We are pleased to launch direct regular flights from Baku to the capital of the Maldives, Male. The flight opens new opportunities for tourists who want to enjoy their holiday in this paradise. The Azerbaijani market has long needed new opportunities for winter tourism, and the Maldives is one of the most popular destinations in the world this season,”

- AZAL Commercial Director Jamil Manizade said.