Georgian figure skaters become sensation in Tokyo

9 Nov. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth of Georgia

Georgian figure skaters Anastasia Metelkina and Luka Berulava, who competed in pair skating at the NHK Trophy Grand Prix among pairs in the capital of Japan, Tokyo, became a sensation of the competition.

In total, for the compulsory and free programs, they scored 213.05 points, beating the undisputed favorites and world champions, Japanese pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara.

The victory of the Georgian pair was not easy: they were up against the best athletes. The NHK Trophy competition was purely Japanese competition, held since 1979. In 1995, it was included in the Grand Prix series of figure skating competitions.