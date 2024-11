10 Nov. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of direct flights from the capital of Dagestan to Baku has increased. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has updated its schedule for the autumn-winter period.

According to reports, flights will be carried out on Airbus A 319 aircraft four times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The press service of Dagestan's airport called Baku one of the key international destinations from the republic.