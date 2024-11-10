Aliyev: Peace discussions between Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue after COP29

10 Nov. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan has almost been agreed upon. Discussions on the agreements will resume after the end of COP29, which will take place in the Azerbaijani capital, President of the Republic Ilham Aliyev said during a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"The President of Azerbaijan noted that Armenia's delay in submitting its proposals on the peace treaty text had a negative impact on the process. However, despite this, the parties are close to reaching a final agreement on the text of the document, and the negotiations will continue after COP",

the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan said.

During the dialogue, Olaf Scholz emphasized Berlin's support of the strengthening of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, adding that the parties must take "bold steps" to make this happen.

In addition to this, the Chancellor said that he would not be able to attend COP29 due to the political situation in his own country, but Germany would contribute to achieving the new financial goal.

Let us recall that COP29 will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan very soon. The event will take place from November 11 to November 22. Over 50 leaders of states and governments, as well as international organizations, are expected to attend the conference. The COP29 organizing committee previously announced that preparations for the climate conference had been fully completed. Tickets to the green zone became available to the public yesterday.