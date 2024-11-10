Russia to receive over 250 tons of feijoa from Abkhazia

10 Nov. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The population of Abkhazia transferred over 250 tons of feijoa to the state-owned company "Abkhazprodexport". The exotic berry will be exported to Russia, the General Director of one of the exporting companies, Daur Arnaut said.

"This year, we are increasing our turnover. The feijoa is being accepted very actively. The season is not over yet. We are shifting our focus to tangerines",

Daur Arnaut said.

"Abkhazprodexport" began accepting feijoa on October 7, Sputnik Abkhazia reported. Then, the company accepted 40 tons of fruit from the population in just one week.