Georgian government to cut bureaucracy in energy sector

10 Nov. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian government has begun the development of a concept to enhance state services in the energy sector. According to the order of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the government has created a working group for this purpose.

"The development concept will be prepared by a special group under the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and presented by January 30, 2025",

the Georgian Prime Minister's order says.

The Georgian government had previously announced the reduction of bureaucracy and the provision of services on an "open window" principle in the energy sector. The authorities believe that this will increase investment in the industry and its competitiveness in general.

It should be noted that the ruling party "Georgian Dream" paid special attention to the energy sector in its election program, promising that the country would be able to achieve self-sufficiency in energy by 2030.

One of the most important steps to achieve this goal was taken on October 30, with the opening of the largest hydroelectric power station in the modern history of Georgia, Khobi 2. Its construction began in 2015.