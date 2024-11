10 Nov. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

An intercity bus carrying 33 passengers overturned in Istanbul. The accident claimed the lives of 2 people, local media reported.

The bus, traveling to Istanbul from Izmir, overturned in the Esenler district of Istanbul. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to a wet road.

"Two passengers died. They were trapped in the bus and were unable to get out on their own. Another 15 were injured, one of them is in serious condition",

local media reported.