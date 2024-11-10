Georgian Prime Minister to attend COP29 in Baku

10 Nov. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will participate in the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku, Georgian media reported.

During the event, he will hold a personal meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In addition to this, Irakli Kobakhidze will deliver a speech at the leaders' summit and participate in panel discussions, which will be held in the format of round tables on various topics.

Let us remind you that COP29 will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22.