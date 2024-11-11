Opposition hold march in Tbilisi protesting against elections outcome

11 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s opposition activists are holding a march along Tbilisi’s central streets to protests against the outcome of the parliamentary elections.

Earlier in the day, several hundred activists gathered in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square and then marched to the embankment. People are carrying flags of Georgia and the EU. The action was proceeding peacefully, with the police not interfering, TASS reported.

A similar protest march was held in Tbilisi on Saturday.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on October 26. According to the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the Georgian Dream ruling party secured 53.93% of the vote, allowing the party to form a government independently. President Salome Zourabichvili and all the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results, slamming them as rigged.