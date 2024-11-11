Benjamin Netanyahu: I have spoken with Trump 3 times in recent days

11 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has had three phone calls in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in recent days.

"In recent days, I have spoken three times with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. These were very good and important talks designed to further enhance the steadfast bond between Israel and the U.S," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The PM noted the parties see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat in all its aspects, and on the dangers they reflect.

During his previous presidential term, Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and relocated his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He also helped reach the Abraham Accords on the normalization of Israel’s relations with a number of Arab countries.