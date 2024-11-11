Paris Climate Agreement limit reached - Vilfand

11 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Climate warming in Russia is occurring at a faster rate than the global average, lead researcher of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said, TASS reported.

"Global warming has its own spatial and temporal peculiarities. Russia is warming much faster than the global average," Vilfand said.

According to him, the average annual temperature in the temperate latitudes of Eurasia, where we live, is rising 2.5 times faster than the global average.

Vilfand stressed that global temperatures this year will exceed the the 1.5°C warming limit set out in the Paris climate.