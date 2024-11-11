Georgian authorities refuse to meet with EU politicians

11 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said he had declined a meeting with a delegation of parliamentarians from European Union member states, citing “unfriendly rhetoric” to the ruling Georgian Dream party by specific members of the delegation, and their “sowing of chaos” in the country through their alleged backing of the “radical opposition in the name of the EU”.

A group of MPs of several EU members arrived in Tbilisi today. They plan to meet the country's president Salome Zurabishvili, as well as opposition leaders and representatives.

The official accused unspecified members of the delegation of “political bias” and “attempts to interfere in Georgia's political landscape through their statements and actions”.

"It did not take me by surprise when I heard of a delegation coming composed of MPs of several EU members. What really surprised me was the intention of some of the delegation members to meet the entire political and parliamentary leadership of Georgia despite their track-record of personal hostilities to the Georgian Government and society," the speaker of the Georgian Parliament said.

He highlighted concerns about alleged foreign interference during the recent Georgian elections, citing “violations” of Georgian election laws.

Papuashvili also raised concerns that support for the “false narratives” had “damaged Georgia's image and undermined trust in EU intentions in the eyes of the Georgian people”.