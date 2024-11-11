Iran urges to expel Israel from UN after Damascus strike

11 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei condemned the Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Damascus area that left several people killed.

“Iran strongly condemned the aggressive attack carried out today by the Zionist regime against a residential building,” Esmail Baghaei said.

The Iranian spokesman called on the international community to take practical and effective measures against Israel, including putting an arms embargo on the regime and expelling it from the United Nations.