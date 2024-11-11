Georgian authorities disclose details of Kobakhidze's participation in COP29

11 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will participate in the United Nations 29th Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, the Government Administration said.

Kobakhidze is set to deliver a speech at the COP 29 leaders summit, as well as take part in the panel discussions to be held in a roundtable format focusing on various topics.

The PM will also hold a face-to-face meeting with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The leaders participating in the Conference, which will take place on November 11-13, will be hosted by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President Aliyev.

The UN Climate Change Conference will focus on assessing the impact of climate change on humanitarian and economic life, where the leaders will discuss further steps to be taken in this regard, including reducing emissions, without which the prevention of severe impacts of global warming will be impossible.

The PM will take part in the Conference together with the delegation, involving Georgia's First Vice Prime Minister and Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Head of the Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.