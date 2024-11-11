COP29 Green Zone opened in Azerbaijan

11 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Green Zone events at COP29 in Baku were inaugurated today, on November 11.

During the event, representative of Extreme Hangout Catherine Batley highlighted that Extreme Hangout is an official part of the Green Zone, offering exciting partnership opportunities for organizations committed to combating the climate crisis.

“The Extreme Hangout aims to create opportunities for young innovators to propose real, sustainable solutions and shape the global climate agenda by collaborating with new partners and speakers,” Catherine Batley said.

At COP29, Extreme Hangout is creating a dynamic space for youth-led climate action.

COP29 kicked off today in the Azerbaijani capital. On November 11-22, it will host the participants from more than 80 countries. President of COP29 and Minister of Ecology of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev addressed the opening and expressed gratitude to those countries that have already committed to 1.5°C-aligned NDCs.