Ilham Aliyev receives Charles Michel in Baku

11 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting today with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Baku, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

Earlier, Charles Michel was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev, along with other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

COP29 kicked off today in the Azerbaijani capital. On November 11-22, it will host the participants from more than 80 countries. President of COP29 and Minister of Ecology of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev addressed the opening and expressed gratitude to those countries that have already committed to 1.5°C-aligned NDCs.