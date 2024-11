11 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is yet to make a decision on whether to participate in the COP29 conference in Baku, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said.

“We have not made a decision yet. When there is a decision, we will inform in due time,” Kostanyan said.

The deputy FM reiterated that the decision on participation in the UN Climate Conference will depend on the dynamics of the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations.