11 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Azerbaijan today to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Baku.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, António Guterres was welcomed by Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, along with other officials.