Kakha Kaladze comments on EU MPs' visit

12 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi Mayor and the ruling Georgian Dream party's Secretary General Kakha Kaladze said some members of the delegation visiting Tbilisi had been to Georgia in recent months and spoke at opposition rallies.

"Statements of these European MPs are worthless. They are loafers who go to one country, then another and speak on Europe's behalf, propagating utter lies," Kaladze said.

Earlier, Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili has refused to meet with European parliamentarians visiting Tbilisi and has informed them about reasons for his decision in writing.