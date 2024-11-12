Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan to attend COP29

12 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan on November 11 to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Turkish leader was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov along with other officials.

The COP29, which will last until November 22, opened in Baku on November 11. A top-level event - a summit of world leaders on climate action - will be held within COP29 on November 12-13.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. In addition to being a top priority that creates the conditions for action, climate finance will also contribute to the 1.5°C commitment by bringing everyone together.