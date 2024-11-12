Shoigu arrives in China on working visit

12 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in China on a working visit, during which he is set to meet with a number of senior Chinese political leaders.

The plane carrying Shoigu landed at Beijing's international airport on Monday evening. He was met by Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin.

Shoigu plans to hold consultations on strategic security with Wang Yi, a member of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Politburo, director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission and foreign minister.

He will also negotiate public security, justice, law and order with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Politburo and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

Shoigu is also expected to attend the Airshow China 2024 international aviation and aerospace exhibition in Zhuhai.