Extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit held in Saudi Arabia

12 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit was held in the Saudi capital Riyadh on November 11 to discuss the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

"We reiterate our rejection of the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an opening speech at the summit.

He stressed the need to continue efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state on the lands of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The crown prince also said that his country rejects any threat to the security and sovereignty of Lebanon.

More than 50 leaders of Arab and Islamic countries are taking part in the summit.