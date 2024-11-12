Jabrayil district hosts Shafag SPP groundbreaking ceremony

12 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani officials together with bp representatives launched the construction of a solar power plant in the Jabrayil region. This will be the first SPP in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation

The foundation-laying ceremony for the 240 MW Shafag solar power plant was held today in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district.

The initial cost of the solar power plant is projected at $200 mln, AzerTAc reported.

It is expected that the solar power plant will be put into operation in the end of 2025.