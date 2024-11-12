Ilham Aliyev: whether Armenia participates in COP29 or not is up to Yerevan

12 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Whether Armenia participates in COP29 or not is up to Yerevan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

The meeting exchanged views on regional issues and the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The head of state said that serious progress had been made as a result of active negotiations over the past year and pointed to some advances in the field of border delimitation.

The Azerbaijani president noted that territorial claims against Azerbaijan, reflected in the Constitution of Armenia, remained an obstacle to the signing of a peace treaty, adding that this Constitution should be amended.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev mentioned that Azerbaijan had invited Armenia to COP29.