Armenia neglects opportunity at COP29 in Baku

12 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov commented on Armenia's non-participation in the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The Azerbaijani diplomat recalled that in order to ensure the inclusiveness of COP, Azerbaijan extended an invitation to Armenia.

"Meanwhile, despite the fact that the Armenian side registered several of its representatives, we did not observe their participation in the conference. We believe this is a neglected opportunity," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister stressed that Baku is the initiator of the peace agreement signing process. He added that Azerbaijan insists on bringing this issue to an end.

In addition, Bayramov said that the signing of a peace agreement by the end of the year depends on both sides. At the same time the Foreign Minister noted that the main articles of the peace agreement have been agreed.