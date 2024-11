12 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Mir payment system was officially connected to Iran's Shetab at a ceremony in Tehran, Tasnim reported.

The ceremony unveiled the first phase of the project, which enables Iranian citizens to use their bank cards to withdraw cash in rubles from Russian ATMs.

In the second phase, Russian nationals will be able to withdraw cash in Iran.

The final phase will allow Iranians to make purchases at Russian stores using point-of-sale devices with their bank cards.