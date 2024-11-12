Constitution Day marked in Azerbaijan

12 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, on November 12, Azerbaijan is celebrating the Constitution Day.

The Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic was adopted in 1995, is the first constitution of independent Azerbaijan, but the fourth in general.

After Azerbaijan gained its independence, there was a need for a new constitution. Thus, a special commission was established under the leadership of President Heydar Aliyev, and the draft of the constitution was presented to the referendum.

The first constitution of the independent Azerbaijan was adopted on November 12, 1995.