Erdogan: Türkiye bids for hosting COP31

12 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye announced its candidacy to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in 2026.

"We put forward its candidacy to host the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in 2026," Erdogan said.

Addressing the COP29 in Baku, he noted that Türkiye is among the countries where the negative effects of climate change are deeply felt.

The Turkish leader said that Türkiye is transforming its key sectors in line with its vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2053 and green growth. To make this possible, we are shaping our key sectors for green transformation and development.