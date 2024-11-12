Businessmen from Algeria and Kazakhstan to visit Dagestan

12 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, business delegations from Algeria, Kazakhstan and Belarus will visit Dagestan, the head of the Export Support Center of the Republic of Dagestan, Ruslan Abaskuliev said.

He also noted that the republican entrepreneurs would take part in negotiations with potential partners in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Abaskuliev recalled that in October, representatives from Saudi Arabia visited Dagestan. Cooperation agreements were signed during this meeting.

In addition to this, he added that 12 small and medium-sized businesses had been launched for export, and the volume of supported exports amounted to $3.5 million as of the end of the third quarter.