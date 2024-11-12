Ilham Aliyev meets with FIFA President in Baku

12 Nov. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, November 12, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Baku.

During the conversation, Azerbaijan's strong state-level commitment to promoting football and other sports.

The successful interaction of Azerbaijan with FIFA was also noted. The parties expressed confidence in the continuation of cooperation and discussed the organization of FIFA events in the country.

During the meeting, Infantino presented the Azerbaijani leader with various gifts, including a specially created ball with the name and surname of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan written on it.

In turn, Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the head of the organization for supporting the development of football in the republic.