Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline to open in coming weeks

12 Nov. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar announced the imminent opening of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline.

"Our preparations for the opening of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline are fully completed",

Alparslan Bayraktar said.

It is reported that the work on commissioning the facility is almost finished on the Azerbaijani side. The important energy facility should be opened in the next 3-4 weeks, Bayraktar said in an interview with APA.

It should be noted that the implementation of the 100-kilometer gas pipeline project began at the end of 2023.