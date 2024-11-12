Milk prices rise to be investigated in Russia

12 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dairy product prices in Russia have become the focus of attention of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov. An investigation will be launched.

"The inspection has been launched and is being conducted with the involvement of the Federal Antimonopoly Service, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Taking into account the special social significance of dairy products, prosecutors will give a fundamental assessment of the actions of economic entities",

Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The rights of citizens will be protected, and unjustified price increases will be stopped.

Earlier, information appeared that several Russian companies producing dairy products had reported an increase in selling prices.