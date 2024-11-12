Protest against French colonialism held at COP29

12 Nov. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The protest entitled "End colonialism for peace and a green planet!" was held in Baku as part of COP29. It was organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

It was attended by activists from island states under French colonial rule. According to the speakers, the main goal was to convey a message to Paris.

The activists protested against the colonial rule of France over their countries and called on the country to end it.

They also urged the UN include colonized countries in the list of territories subject to decolonization. The protesters also demanded climate justice for themselves.

Let us remind you that COP29 is being held in Baku from November 11 to 22.