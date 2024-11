12 Nov. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Regional Rescue Department of Syunik, on Tuesday, November 12, 7 trucks were rescued from snow captivity in Armenia

The trucks got stuck in the snow near the village of Ltsen. A group of rescuers went to help them. They pulled seven trucks out of the snow captivity. About 50 more cars and 200 trucks were rescued from traffic jams.

The section of the road where the vehicles got stuck in the snow is temporarily closed now.