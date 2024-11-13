Agreement to build intermodal terminal in Baku port signed at COP29

13 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China are creating a joint venture to build a intermodal cargo terminal at the Baku seaport.

CJSC Baku International Sea Trade Port general director Taleh Ziyadov, JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy CEO Nurlan Sauranbayev and Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co Ltd general director Yuan Xiaojun signed an agreement on the joint venture in Baku on November 12.

The project involves the construction and development of infrastructure for an intermodal cargo terminal covering 40 hectares at the Baku suburb of Alyat.

Given the extensive facilities available at Baku Port, coupled with the strategic role of Kazakhstan Railways in servicing the Middle Corridor, as well as the efficient organization of container trains from Xi'an Free Trade Port along the China-Europe route, this agreement holds substantial significance for all three nations involved.

Moreover, the agreement is expected to yield numerous benefits, including a consistent rise in the volume of container trains traversing the Middle Corridor, reduced unloading times, decreased transportation costs, minimized transshipment durations, and a reliable increase in overall cargo volumes.